Is Windows 10 For You?

Microsoft recently released the latest version of its operating system, Windows 10, and it’s free for those with Windows 7 or 8 already. Apparently listening to criticism of its previous interface, the new Windows has made some significant changes to its mail app, web browser, and the voice-controlled assistant Cortana. Oh, and there’s Xbox One integration now, too. So far consumers seem generally pleased–but what do Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson think? And what do you think? Tell us all about it with #29thFloor.