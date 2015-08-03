Twitter’s News Tab Surfaces Trending Headlines

Twitter is toying with a new feature targeted at prospective users: a news tab in its iOS and Android apps designed to instantly update with breaking stories from approved sources.

“We’re experimenting with a news experience on iOS and Android as we continue to explore new ways to surface the best content to users,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

The news tab, which will display the day’s headlines along with relevant tweets, is currently being introduced in Twitter’s mobile app for select users in the U.S. and Japan. The feature is just one in a series of recent changes to the social networking site aimed at retaining more casual users.

Live event coverage is big business for social networks. Earlier this summer, Twitter teased Project Lightning, a forthcoming tool that will streamline coverage of live events. Facebook unveiled its own live event stream at music festival Lollapalooza this past weekend.

[via BuzzFeed News]