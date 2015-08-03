See How Kids Use Lego To Help Build Singapore’s City Of The Future

On August 9, 1965 the government of Malaysia granted Singapore its independence, and since then it’s become one of the largest commercial and financial centers in the world. Not to mention a global leader in chewing gum hate .

To mark the 50th anniversary of independence, the city-state is celebrating with carnivals, concerts, and more. Now Lego Singapore is getting in on the party with a fun look at the future of urban development, teaming up with agency Iris Worldwide for a bit of a social experiment called “Rebuild.” The brand first asked local AFOLs to imagine envisaging what the city might look like in the next 50 years, which serves up the somewhat predictable buffet of futuristic skyscrapers, highways, and other towering structures. Then they asked a group of kids to “rebuild” it.

Iris Worldwide creative director Ed Cheong says the idea was to use Lego to illustrate a unique interpretation of civic progress. “Because most of us working on the project are young enough to embrace the wonders of living in a metropolis, and yet old enough to remember life before the city rapidly transformed, the insights were lived rather than observed,” says Cheong. “The idea was to physically build what the picture of progress looks like for a futuristic metropolis, only to give the next generation the freedom to rebuild what we’ve done.”

Suddenly parks and people replaced some of the stark industrial outlook of the adults, as if Cloud Cuckoo Land had successfully invaded and were welcomed as Singapore’s new benevolent fun times overlord.