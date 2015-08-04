The White House Launches Demo Day To Fuel Entrepreneurial Spirit In America

Daniel Lubetzky, the founder and CEO of KIND Snacks, remembers exactly how he felt earlier this year when he was tapped by the White House to be a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship (PAGE) .

Daniel Lubetzky

“I’m not particularly partisan,” Lubetzky tells Fast Company. “I agree with President Obama on many fronts, though I also disagree with him on some issues. But when you’re invited to the Oval Office, you become like Silly Putty. You’re just overwhelmed by the office of the president, and you want to do your part to help your country.”

President Obama has been a keen proponent of entrepreneurship since he came into office. He started with his own administration: Last month, Fast Company published a cover story about Obama’s efforts to recruit top tech talent from companies like Google and Facebook to reboot the government, applying the principles of a lean startup to make it more efficient and technologically advanced.

In the private sector, he’s created several initiatives to stimulate creativity in business. In April 2014, Obama launched the PAGE program and tapped top entrepreneurs, like Lubetzky, fashion designer Tory Burch, and Airbnb founder Brian Chesky, to collaborate with the White House, the Department of Commerce, and the Department of State. The idea of the program is for these successful businesspeople to inspire other entrepreneurs around the world by giving talks and workshops. More practically, the hope is that these leaders with expand networks and increase deal-flow between investors and entrepreneurs.

With Demo Day, which is taking place across the country today, he’s hoping to tap into the entrepreneurial spirit of average Americans, particularly minorities who are not connected to mentors and networks of capital that could help them take their business ideas off the ground. The White House blog points out that 87% of U.S. venture capital-backed business founders are white, 12% are Asian, and less than 1% are African American, while less than 3% of companies that receive venture capital funding have a woman CEO.

Obama’s Demo Day plays on the idea of corporate demo days in which big companies showcase their technology to potential investors. The White House Demo Day is far more democratic; it involves innovators from around the country “demoing” their success stories and inviting everyday Americans with bright business ideas to gain access to resources that might help them. There will be events in Washington, D.C., to bring established entrepreneurs into contact with people just starting out. But around the country, other companies, foundations, and accelerators will be hosting similar events.

Lubetzky, for instance, is doing his part on Demo Day by investing $3 million in three small women-led startups—GimMe Health Foods, 479 Degrees, and EatPops—that are also trying to innovate in the healthier snack-food space, an industry in which he has had some success. Besides providing funding, he’ll work closely with them to help them succeed in a competitive market.