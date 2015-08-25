Standing Work Stations Are Older Than You Think And Here To Stay

Sitting down to work has only become the norm for the past few generations of modern workers. Michelangelo, Thomas Jefferson, and Ernest Hemingway all stood up when they worked. There’s even evidence that large, communal tables built for standing around were common in workplaces from the mid-19th through the early 20th centuries.

Photo: via Rebel Desk The latest research backs up experiences like these. In a recent study published in Preventing Chronic Disease, participants reported less fatigue, tension, and back pain when they switched to standing desks, then all those symptoms returned to normal levels when they went back to sitting. Another recent study found that using a treadmill desk correlated to boosts in attention and memory. And an analysis in Preventive Medicine examined 23 separate studies on active work products and found that workers who used them typically lost weight, saw boosts in “good” cholesterol, and reported less tension, fatigue, and stress, and more energy and sharper focus. If you aren’t already using a standing or walking workstation and want to give one a try, here are a few of your options: Try An Adjustable-Height Desk “One of the most significant reservations…people have about standing desks is that they will have to stand all day,” says Hale of Rebel Desk. But that’s neither true nor advisable. An adjustable-height desk lets you alternate between periods of sitting and standing. You simply raise and lower your desk as you please. Get Creative With What You Have You don’t have to rush out and buy a special desk. You’d be surprised by the sorts of furniture hacks you can execute with just a little ingenuity and a screwdriver. You’d be surprised by the sorts of furniture hacks you can execute with just a little ingenuity and a screwdriver.

As a matter of fact, sometimes you don’t even need that. I spend a portion of my workday working from the bar in my kitchen. One of my clients simply removed a few shelves from his company-issued bookcase to create his standing desk. If you have a treadmill that’s become an all-purpose clothes rack, dust it off, turn it on its slowest speed, hop on it with some work reading. Build Up To Standing You wouldn’t start out a new weight-training program by picking up the heaviest weights in the gym. Same goes for incorporating standing into your workday. “Regardless of how physically fit you are, you’ll be surprised by the impact on your body,” says Hale. Try to make your first goal standing for two hours each day then work up to four hours. Change Your Work Position Throughout Your Day Don’t trade a static, sitting position for a static, standing position. There are health risks from standing in one position all day–varicose veins, back and feet pain. Change your work position throughout your workday. For example, you may walk around your office while listening to a conference call on your headset, outline the new marketing strategy while standing, and then respond to emails while sitting. Incorporate Walking And Standing Throughout Your Workday Don’t trade a static, sitting position for a static, standing position. Think about where you can add more walking or standing into your commute. If you always sit down on the train, try standing up for a few stops. If you walk to work, walk around the block one more time heading inside your office. If you drive to work, park as far away from the front door as possible. Instead of plopping down around the conference table, ask your team to gather around in a loose circle standing up. Once a week, try only checking social media while you’re standing. Choose one meal a day to eat on your feet–for me, that’s breakfast at the kitchen counter. The point is, these small changes can make a significant difference in your health and long-term productivity.

Advances in technology revolutionized the way we work. But they’ve come with a cost. A sedentary lifestyle can seriously damage our performance and well-being. Standing, walking, or even pedaling while working isn’t just a fad. It’s a productive, healthy solution to problems of our own–pretty recent–making.