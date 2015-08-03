Whet Your Appetite For Tomorrow’s “Deadpool” Trailer With This Just-Released Pre-Trailer Trailer

The number of superheroes who’ve become blockbuster properties on par with the Spider-Mans, Batmen, and Captain Americas of the world can be counted on one hand. But against the odds, Marvel’s early 1990’s X-Men affiliated creation, Deadpool, has risen from his origins as a cross between Spider-Man and DC’s Deathstroke, The Terminator, to become one of the most enduring–and endearing–characters in comics today. And the sheer fan enthusiasm for the character managed to bump him into the bracket of characters who get themselves depicted on the big screen by an A-lister: the R-rated Deadpool feature hits screens in the spring, and the first trailer is here–or, at least, it will be tomorrow.

In the meantime, though, there’s a trailer for the trailer released today that captures the tone and voice of the character (and, presumably, the film). “From the studio that inexplicably sewed his fucking mouth shut the first time,” the hard-R trailer intones–a reference to Reynolds’s appearance as a version of the character in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine in which the Merc With A Mouth couldn’t speak for the film’s climax–we get a glimpse of Reynolds in the red-and-black superhero/bondage suit, smoking a pipe in a Masterpiece Theatre-like setup and cracking wise in a high-pitched voice. Deadpool is probably the riskiest superhero project a major studio has taken on–at least with Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant Man, the films could sell tickets to pre-teens–but it certainly looks like they’re giving the fans everything they could possible want from Deadpool. Or, at least, we’ll assume they are as we anticipate the full trailer release tomorrow.