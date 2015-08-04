Obama’s Climate Plan Goes Far, But Not Nearly Far Enough

“There’s such a thing as being too late.” So said President Obama as he unveiled the new Clean Power Plan, which aims to fight climate change–and theoretically help prevent catastrophic impact–by cutting emissions from power plants. By 2030, by speeding up the closure of coal power plants, the plan would trim electricity pollution by a third.

It’s a step in the right direction, especially for air pollution in the communities that have to live next to power plants. But is it enough to help avoid 2°C of global warming, the point at which things start looking more apocalyptic? Last year, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that in order to stay within the two-degree limit and avoid disaster, we’d have to cut emissions 41%-72% by 2050.

Power plants, unfortunately, are only a fraction of U.S. emissions. “Electricity is only about 20% of all energy, so this translates into reducing only about 6% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030,” says Mark Jacobson, director of the Atmosphere and Energy Program at Stanford University. “This is very insufficient.”

While Obama has also proposed some other new climate standards through the EPA, like tighter fuel-economy standards and cutting methane emissions from oil and gas wells, none of it adds up to what the IPCC says is necessary.

At Stanford, Jacobson has researched what it would take for every state to move to 100% renewable energy–not just electricity, but transportation and heating and cooling. It’s technically and financially feasible, he found, for every state to get 80%-85% renewable energy by 2030. By 2050, there’s no reason we couldn’t run on 100% renewable energy.

Jacobson and fellow researchers laid out a detailed roadmap showing how every state could run on wind, solar, and hydropower–no oil, coal, or natural gas. (The researchers also eliminated nuclear power, carbon capture, biofuels, which they say cause other problems). The modeling showed that we’d end up with more jobs, better health, and a reliable electric grid.

Some states are already partway there. California and New York have each pledged to reduce around 50% of climate emissions by 2030. Hawaii plans to cut emissions in the electricity sector by 100% by 2045. “We really need 80% reductions in all sectors by 2030,” Jacobson says.