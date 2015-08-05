The New Malaria Vaccine Can Make A Difference–Even If It Isn’t 100% Effective

Over the last year, as doctors battled to save Ebola patients, hundreds of thousands of other Africans were dying from a longer-lasting crisis. Malaria–eradicated in the U.S. around 60 years ago–is still the biggest killer of children in Africa. But a vaccine is finally getting closer .

The fight against malaria has been making progress in other ways, as more families start to use tools like bed nets to keep away the mosquitoes that spread the disease. But the new vaccine, called Mosquirix (or RTS,S) could add much-needed help. It works by triggering the immune system to defend against the malaria parasite twice–once when the parasite enters the bloodstream, and again when the parasite infects the liver.

“The range of interventions available today have indeed made progress in reducing malaria, but no one intervention has proven capable of serving as a ‘magic bullet,'” says Moncef Slaoui, head of the vaccine division at GlaxoSmithKline, the company that developed Mosquirix. “Each is imperfect, in different ways. We know that vaccines have historically offered one of the most effective means of preventing infectious diseases and saving lives. Yes, we need to strengthen existing interventions such as bed nets and anti-malarial medicines, but we also need to introduce new ones.”

The vaccine itself isn’t perfect yet–it works best in children over five months old rather than younger babies, and it only works some of the time. In trials with over 15,000 children, it had 32% efficacy, and that declined as kids got older. Still, because of the size of the problem, even partial efficacy could make a difference.

“When you consider the sheer scale of malaria, the reductions that we see with RTS,S are very meaningful,” says Slaoui. “Each year there are almost 200 million cases of malaria globally and almost 600,000 malaria deaths–nearly all in children under five in sub-Saharan Africa. If these numbers could be reduced by 40%, the benefit for Africa would be huge.”

The shots may also work better in real life than in the trials, where they were used in combination with bed nets and regular monitoring of infants and children. “In a real-life setting where malaria control may be less optimal, we expect the vaccine efficacy may be higher,” he says. In trials, the vaccine also worked better in places with higher malaria transmission.

There are challenges to overcome, like the fact that the vaccine requires booster shots to keep working–and it’s hard to get families to return on schedule. As it moves through the World Health Organization’s pre-qualification process, part of the research will involve figuring out the best way to implement the vaccine.