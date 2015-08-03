So This Is What The Human Torch Would Look Like Flying Around Your City In Real Life

Over the past few years we’ve seen demon attacks , a devil baby roaming , and flying people over NYC. All were created by agency Thinkmodo, and all were marketing stunts for movies (Ouija, Devil’s Due, and Chronicle, respectively).

This time it’s for Marvel and 20th Century Fox’s Fantastic Four reboot, and once again Thinkmodo took to the skies. Except this time, instead of over NYC it was at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy. And the flying humanoid was a drone-enabled replica of Michael B. Jordan’s Johnny Storm, all flamed up as the Human Torch. It doesn’t quite have the same element of “holy s$#t!” and subsequent impact on unsuspecting public as some past efforts, but that’s mostly due to the fact raining flames and sparks down on city streets is generally frowned upon by authorities.