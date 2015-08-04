No, This $300 Braille Smartwatch Won’t Revolutionize Reading For The Blind

At first blush, the Dot looks remarkable. It’s a braille smartwatch that syncs to your iPhone or Android device, then displays the messages through four dynamic braille characters that pop up at the speed you can read.

The press loves it, and the company isn’t shying from hyperbole. While braille displays can cost thousands of dollars, the Dot will launch this December for $300. With a price that’s so much lower than those big braille displays, Dot is marketing it as a low-cost way to bring Braille e-readers to the masses. Imagine reading a book on the subway, from your wrist!

But while it’s an intoxicating idea, any display that only shows four letters at a time just doesn’t espouse fundamental design logic when it comes to reading. Regardless of whether someone is sighted or not, no one can read in such little bits of text.

“I can’t imagine how they would be able to display it so that you could read with any kind of gathering of contextual information,” says Neva Fairchild, a National Independent Living Associate at the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB). “You could read [individual] letters fine. But most words are longer than 4 characters, so you’d get part of the word, then more.”

Imagine reading a word as simple as “ency-clop-edia.” Just this one word would take four refreshes of the watch. Even a short, 140-character tweet would take 35 screen refreshes to read.

Fairchild, who is herself blind and learned to read braille in her forties, points out that existing braille e-readers, which tend to display 12 to 14 characters at a time, can still be a challenge for long-form reading. Her tool of choice for emails and other day-to-day work is a 40 character display. And she points out that coders, who need to be able to read large swaths of information at once to debug small characters in long strings, default to 80 character displays as default.

“It’s the difference between possible and functional,” she says of the Dot’s four-character e-reading prowess.