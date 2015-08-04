This Indian Startup Gives Mobile Users Megabytes Of Data For Using Apps

The platform, called Gigato, allows users in India to get Internet access for their phones by using popular apps like they normally would, whether it’s streaming music or typing messages to friends. The companion app platform is open to all app developers with no channel exclusivity. Developers have the power to award as much data as they want to their users, then pay Gigato for what they doled out. So far, eight Indian apps have signed on, including Truly Madly, India’s version of Tinder, according to Mavin CMO Raina Kumra.

“In India, this cash-back concept is really popular, where people do put cash back into people’s accounts for doing different kinds of things like installing or watching a video or doing a survey,” says Kumra, who cofounded Mavin with ex-Microsoft and Google engineers. “There hasn’t really been a way for an app developer to directly deposit megabytes into people’s accounts. There are other gamified ways of doing it where you can earn certain types of points that would translate into cash. But no one’s done, ‘Here’s a direct lever that you can just pull and deposit into people’s accounts.'”

The platform was designed to solve a two-pronged problem: Overstrained data networks mean slow, expensive Internet for smartphones in a country with more than 200 million mobile users, a number that is double what it was two years ago and that will double again by 2017. App developers in India’s growing tech and app economy need users to raise capital, and India smartphone users tend to turn off their smartphone data when they can’t find Wi-Fi, Kumra says.

Gigato not only reimburses users’ prepaid accounts for the data used on partner apps; individual app developers can tack on extra megabyte incentives that allow the user to earn extra data that can be used on anything.

Mavin is headquartered both in Gurgaon, India, and Palo Alto, California, but Kumra says the company identifies as Indian, serving only the Indian market for now. As the country of one and a half billion prepares its data networks to support millions more users, Kumra says Gigato wants to cultivate a healthy ecosystem for the app economy.

“People are so hesitant to try new things because of all of the effort it takes for them, including having a reliable connection. Wi-Fi is just awful, 3G works like 2G, and there isn’t really a 4G. It’s really unfair,” Kumra says. “This is not even all of India coming online yet. There are still millions and millions of people to be onboarded to use this network. And how are they going to end up using it? It’s already full.”