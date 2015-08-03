If You Still Check Your Voicemails, Apple May Have Siri Transcribe Them

Do you think voicemail is the worst? You should, because it is; in almost any scenario, sending a text, email, Gchat, Slack message, tweet, Snapchat, or Facebook post is more efficient and enjoyable than leaving a voice message. Apple, however, seems to believe that voicemail is not dead yet. The company is piloting a service called “iCloud Voicemail” that would have Siri transcribe your voicemails, Business Insider reports .

Apple’s idea, in a nutshell, is to employ Siri as a human secretary: When an iCloud Voicemail user is busy and cannot pick up the phone, Siri will field the call instead and spit out the voicemail as text–much like it already does when you ask Siri questions, according to Business Insider:

Apple sends voice data to company servers, where Siri converts the words spoken into text. iCloud Voicemail will presumably function in the same way, sending the raw voicemails to Apple, and Siri will then transcribe them and make them available on your iPhone.

iCloud Voicemail can also tell specific people why you’re unavailable and what you’re doing (though you may not want your mom to be privy to that information when you’re dodging her calls). Business Insider says the transcription service is currently being tested internally and should launch in 2016 if all goes well.

This feature comes at a time when companies are recognizing that voicemail is a relic of the past and taking steps to get rid of it. In June, JPMorgan Chase declared that its consumer bank employees would no longer have voicemail, joining firms like Coca-Cola that also disconnected from voicemail.

Read more about iCloud Voicemail over at Business Insider.