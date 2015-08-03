Yep, This Guy Went Surfing On A Motorbike And It’s Awesome

The traditional response to someone who says they want to ride their motorbike into some of the world’s most dangerous waves off Tahiti might be a hearty dose of medication, but thankfully, DC Shoes instead helped motocross stunt rider Robbie Maddison make it actually happen.

Maddison ended up taking a 250-pound KTM 250 SX bike into the ocean to create his “Pipe Dream,” a four-minute mashing of two action sports that looks almost too impossible to be true. The bike was fitted with custom skis and skegs beneath to act as rudders, as well as a special paddle tire on the rear wheel to propel the bike on the water while also allowing it to ride on land.

He’s been a stunt double for James Bond, jumped to the top of the Paris Las Vegas’s Arc de Triomphe, jumped over the Corinth Canal in Greece, and backflipped the Tower Bridge in London, but Maddison may have topped them all with this one. The whole thing is insane and insanely awesome. Just ask the more than 3 million views it’s got in 24 hours.