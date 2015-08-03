Honest Co. Catches Heat For Its Sunscreen From Sunburned Customers

Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. has been receiving complaints via social media from sunburned users (and parents of users ) of the all-natural hygiene company’s sunscreen lotion.

The company, which is valued at $1 billion and positions itself as an environmentally friendly and non-toxic alternative to mainstream hygiene products, had this to say in response:

“Our Sunscreen Lotion was tested, by an independent 3rd party, against the protocols prescribed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) monograph for over-the-counter sunscreen products. The results showed that our product is effective and safe for use as an 80 minute water-resistant (FDA’s highest rating), SPF 30 sunscreen lotion in accordance with FDA regulations when used as directed (Shake Well. Apply liberally and evenly 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating, immediately after towel drying and at least every 2 hours).” “The number of complaints received on our own website about our Sunscreen Lotion constitute less than one half of one percent of all units actually sold at honest.com.”

Honest did not specify whether it was counting complaints posted via social media, too. Complaints on Twitter detailed everything from sunburned babies to red scalps.

The company’s website also listed its SPF 30 sunscreen lotion and spray sunscreen lotion as “out of stock” and “sold out.” At the time of this writing, Honest’s SPF 30 sunscreen stick was still in stock.

[via People]