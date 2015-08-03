Hitchbot, The Hitchhiking Robot, Meets Its Untimely Demise At The Hands Of An Angry Human

HitchBot was no novice hitchhiking robot . But that didn’t save it when some terrible human decided to turn its fun cross-country road trip into a horror movie scene.

HitchBot was a friendly, chatty machine that came out of a project of two Canadian researchers. Usually people wonder if humans can trust robots, but with HitchBot, David Harris Smith at McMaster University and Frauke Zeller at Ryerson University flipped the question and asked: Can robots trust humans?

Since he couldn’t walk, HitchBot’s goal was to charm strangers to take him on road trips. Already, he’d successfully thumbed his way across Canada and Germany with the help of amused passersby. But HitchBot met his match in Philadelphia over the weekend. Only 300 miles into the social media savvy robot’s planned voyage from Boston to San Francisco, vandals destroyed and mutilated the poor machine. Smith and Zeller received the graphic photographic evidence on Saturday from a local who was following Hitchbot’s progress.

HitchBot took it pretty well. Though he’d lost power, communications and his pool noodle limbs, he (i.e. his creators) tweeted:

With no thoughts of revenge, he also stayed true to Isaac Asimov’s famous laws of robotics that a robot should never harm humans.

Many people on social media have been mourning the loss of HitchBot and have seen his death as a symbol of humanity’s evil (or at least of American evil). But his creators don’t agree–they view the entire endeavor as a success. They were surprised it even lasted this long. “[HitchBot’s destruction] was certainly more emotional than one would expect. I was really profoundly surprised and also quite sad about it. But I was more surprised because it was going so well,” Zeller says.

Overwhelmingly, Hitchbot’s interactions with people have been positive. “Most people really want to engage with HitchBot. They really like the collective act of imagination and play that was involved in the project,” says Smith. “To the question that governed the project: ‘can robots trust humans?’–to that end, we would say–mostly.”