Let This “Game Of Thrones” App Be The Next-Level CliffsNotes That Gets You Into The Books

Game of Thrones fans stand divided. Those who’ve read the books and those who just enjoy the HBO show should probably play a shirts vs skins basketball game sometime to settle their differences on who appreciates what element more to which degree of intensity. Seeing as how the book readers know about events that haven’t come to pass yet on the TV series, though, they’ve traditionally had the upper hand in this quarrel. There’s new app, though, that just might get them all on the same page.

HarperCollins U.K. recently partnered up with George R.R. Martin and the digital product studio Reason to create A Game of Thrones: Get Into the Books. The free iPhone app is being touted as a “bridge product” to give fans of the show an injection of all the information they may require from the books—and spoiler-free, at that. (The first thing the app does is ask users how much of the series they’ve consumed thus far, so as not to reveal anything further.) 5,000-page saga (and counting)

Get Into the Books draws from more than 40 different excerpts from the 5,000-page magnum opus to inform readers of all the backstory behind key scenes like the infamous Red Wedding. It also offers lineage and character explainers, along with a scrollable map of Westeros, and allows users to search moments by theme. It’s all the incentive you’ll ever need to start reading the books, and possibly get into deep conversations with excitable strangers on the subway.

Watch a video demonstrating how the app works below.

[via The Daily Dot]