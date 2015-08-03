The Perils of Driving a Cab Get An Unexpected Twist In This Spot From Thailand

A cabbie’s life is full of danger and uncertainty. From unpaid fares, to obnoxious passengers, to robbery with violence, this spot that spans a Thai cab driver’s day reveals many of the perils that come with the territory.

During the course of the driver’s long working hours, a passenger runs away without paying, a careless motorist damages the cab, an under-the-influence young lady vomits in the backseat and finally, late at night, the driver is grabbed in a headlock and robbed.

The overall message of the ad for Tesco Lotus, a Thai hypermarket chain, is that love of family conquers all and a parent is willing to endure any amount of hardship for the well-being of their child. However, the two-minute film has a surprising ending, which we will not spoil, you’ll just have to watch it.

Created by agency Leo Burnett Thailand, the ad has been released to mark Mother’s Day in Thailand (ok, maybe a bit of a spoiler there). The country celebrates Mother’s Day on 12 August, the birthday of Queen Sirikit of Thailand. As the wife of the Bhumibol Adulyadej, King of Thailand (also known as Rama IX) and the world’s longest-reigning head of state, Queen Sirikit is the world’s longest-serving consort with more than 60 years on the throne.