Quirky CEO Ben Kaufman Steps Down

Ben Kaufman, founder of crowdsourced invention platform Quirky, is stepping down as CEO, the company announced Friday in a blog post . “Ben continues to believe in Quirky’s core mission to make invention accessible and believes that mission will live on,” the company wrote.

Quirky said the leadership change is part of its “ongoing strategy to focus our efforts and resources on Wink,” which is Quirky’s subsidiary for smart home devices.

Ed Kremer, previously Quirky’s chief financial officer, is the new CEO.

In late July, Business Insider reported that Quirky was struggling to raise funding, and might need to lay off employees in August to cut costs. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to obtain sufficient funding to enable us to continue to operate our business at the current levels of staffing,” Kaufman wrote to employees in a memo obtained by Business Insider.

When asked on Twitter whether he would remain involved with Wink, Kaufman said he has “left both companies.”

In April of this year, Wink recalled its home security hubs due to a security flaw. The recall effectively ended Quirky’s efforts to sell the smart home subsidiary.

[via Business Insider]