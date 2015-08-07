What Highly Successful People Know About Perseverance

When Muhammad Ali was asked if he liked training, he replied: “I hated every minute of training, but I said to myself, ‘Don’t quit, suffer now, and live the rest of your life as a champion.’” Ali prepared for his fights by pushing himself, no matter how much it hurt. That’s what every tough-minded person does when they’re trying to achieve something difficult. They power through the obstacles, and they don’t give up.

Success often has much more to do with perseverance than it does with a person’s innate qualities. That isn’t to say talent doesn’t matter, just that it only goes so far without sacrifice and effort.

In his book The Boys In The Boat, author Daniel James Brown recounts the story of nine scrappy, working-class Seattle men who won gold at the 1936 Olympics for rowing. Reflecting on the effort it took to be part of world-class crew team, Brown quotes the boat-builder George Yeoman Pocock:

“It is hard to make that boat go as fast as you want to. The enemy, of course, is resistance of the water, as you have to displace the amount of water equal to the weight of the men and equipment, but that very water is what supports you and that very enemy is your friend. So is life: the very problems you must overcome also support you and make you stronger in overcoming them.”

Ali and the 1936 U.S. rowing team were hardly alone—and their experience doesn’t just hold sway in sports. History is littered with people who failed repeatedly before finally succeeding. Even Theodore Geisel (Dr. Seuss) had his most famous book, The Cat In The Hat, rejected 27 times before a publisher finally took a chance on him. Now, more than 600 million copies of his books are in print and widely adored.

If you set out on your own without a safety net and try to achieve something great, you’ll need to be ready to persevere.

When I was in college, I had a particular affinity with the 1997 blockbuster Good Will Hunting. That’s because, like the title character played by Matt Damon, I had a job as a graveyard-shift janitor.

The movie follows a group of friends from South Boston scraping their way through life. One of them, Will Hunting, is a genius—a guy who impresses MIT faculty, humiliates Harvard grad students, and turns down job offers from the National Security Agency. While the film is about how brilliant minds work outside traditional systems and institutions, the story of how it got made offers a similar lesson in outsider success—and how difficult it is to achieve.