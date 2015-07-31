This Is Not A Test: Watch The Trailer For The Reissue Of Bikini Kill’s First Demo

Riot grrls rejoice: While punk icon Kathleen Hanna is touring with her current band The Julie Ruin, fans of her pioneering group Bikini Kill are getting a treasure trove of ’90s reissues.

Bikini Kill Records has just announced the re-release of 1991 first demo album Revolution Girl Style Now, originally self-released on cassette. The feminist barn-burner is available on vinyl, cassette, CD, and digitally, and follows a string of recent reissues including the 20th-anniversary reissue of the Bikini Kill EP and the 1993 album Yeah Yeah Yeah. You can watch the awesome trailer for the Revolution Girl Style Now reissue, above, which features footage from Bikini Kill’s first-ever show in Olympia, Wash.

The reissue is also making use of a brand-new shopping cart interface developed by CASH Music, a nonprofit, open-source commerce and promotion platform for musicians founded by Jesse von Doom and Maggie Vail, a musician, former Kill Rock Stars exec, and sister of Bikini Kill drummer Tobi Vail.