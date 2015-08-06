5 Ways Small Startups Can Compete For Tech Talent

Think your tech company can’t compete against the heavyweights for top young technical talent? It’s true that hiring young coding superstars has never been tougher. And while the prestige and paychecks that Google, Apple, and Amazon can offer are major enticements, it takes more than that to convince the most promising millennial software developers to come on board.

Smaller tech startups can still compete—it’s just a matter of knowing how. Here are the new best practices for recruiting young tech talent.

Begin reaching out to students by August. Yes, August. Even earlier is fine, since students have more time to engage with you before classes begin. If you wait until October and want to recruit from top programs like Stanford and MIT, good luck getting noticed in the sea of career-fair iPad giveaways. And if you wait until January—even if you’re only looking for interns—you’ll be out of luck; the best candidates will be taken. Starting early will allow you to build your recruiting brand on campus and establish relationships with strong candidates before they get lured away by the big shots.

Don’t just drop by for the career fair and a round of interviews.

As resources allow, visit the more competitive campuses as often as you can. Don’t just drop by for the career fair and a round of interviews. Consider attending or even sponsoring programming competitions, like hackathons, class projects, panel discussions, and tech talks.

Make sure you’re sending your own engineers to campus as well, not just recruiters. Even if you still aren’t sure of next year’s intern or full-time hiring needs, it’s still better to make a judgement call. If you wait, the decision will be made for you.

A shocking number of companies blindly spray students with impersonal messages and generic links to career sites. Their tone-deaf mass messaging is your competitive advantage. Take the time to be personal and human. Differentiate yourself with thoughtful messages telling candidates why you find their background compelling and mentioning any shared experiences. Instead of spending boatloads of time contacting many students, use sourcing platforms, hackathons, and similar tech events to identify a few, really strong candidates—and focus your energy on them.

[Competitors’] tone-deaf mass messaging is your competitive advantage.

Once you’ve found those superstars, the CEO or engineering leader should contact them directly. Many companies wait to involve their top execs until it’s time for the sell, but your leaders should play a role in the early stages, too. Reach out before your campus visit so your engineering head or other exec can take candidates out for coffee or dinner, either one-on-one or in small groups. This kind of personal, white-glove recruiting experience lets candidates begin an honest dialogue with your firm, and it’s an effective way to set yourself apart from the competition.