How To Stop Networking And Build Real Relationships

If you read business books or take professional development classes, you’ve undoubtedly been told about the power of networking—handing out your business card at social luncheons, showing up at key events, and promoting yourself. But just because that’s a widely accepted practice doesn’t mean it’s an effective one. It’s smarmy and manipulative, and usually pretty transparent.

Instead, don’t network at all.

If what you’re really doing is trying to buddy up to people you think are on a higher plane than you are in order to get help from them, then it’s a lecherous relationship you’re after, not a genuine one. There are expert networkers who succeed at whatever they’re trying to promote. Even so, when I go to sleep at night I’m glad I’m me and not them.

I’ve heard several cautionary tales of people who’ve overstepped the privileges of acquaintance. Never pretend that you have a relationship with someone that goes beyond what’s really there. An opportunistic person might say, “Joe Smith suggested I contact you,” when in fact Joe Smith said no such thing. When this gets back to Joe, can you guess what he’s going to say? Don’t assume it’s OK to use someone’s name to get in the door, even if you consider that person a friend. Ask first, or it’s likely to backfire.

Life is not about using other people as you climb to the top.

Stay real instead, and build friendships. Too many people are afraid to mix their business lives with their personal lives, and I think that’s sad. That came to me once when I was talking with Jean and Georges, who’d worked together for years, and I realized they barely knew anything about each other. They’d never been in each other’s homes, and they didn’t know anything about each other’s spouses or children. What a waste. Don’t be afraid of real human relationships. They matter.

Some people have bad experiences working with their friends. Yet there are many examples of lifelong friend/work connections. My colleague David Kelley realized, when he was still a Stanford masters student, that it was fun to work with his friends. He formed a company called Intergalactic Design with several of his classmates. Three companies and over 40 years later, some of the same friends are still working with him.