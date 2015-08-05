Three Strategies For Scaling Your Startup Sustainably

Congratulations! You’ve finally secured series A financing. Closing that first round of funding is a big step for any startup and something to be excited about. Now comes the next step—deciding what to do with that new capital. You know what not to do , but what positive steps should you take first: Do you develop your product further? Start marketing and branding initiatives? Hire a round of employees? Undertake other business operations?

A recent study by Startup Genome found that 74% of high-growth Internet startups fail due to scaling prematurely. When you’re growing a new company, it can be easy to just think in terms of numbers: Everyone wants more customers, more users, a higher headcount. But there’s more to it than that.

Now that your business is starting to look like a fully fledged company, it’s time to act like one. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you embark on your next phase of growth.

When most companies think of scaling, they envision more, more, more as quickly as possible. But it isn’t always the best idea to try and grow sky-high as quickly as possible. Instead, you should consider growing outward, instead of upward, for these three reasons:

1. Growing outward keeps things predictable. If you can create a platform for one user base, you can find out what works and replicate it for others groups of users when you’re ready. That way you can individually customize your platform based on the needs of each new type of customer you go after. It also gives greater control over the expansion process.

2. You have time to learn from your mistakes. If you scale too fast, it can be hard predicting how your business will live up to the stress of growing from 2,000 to 250,000 customers overnight. The last thing you want is to start losing customers because your site crashes or some other part of your infrastructure isn’t up to the task. But if you grow out instead, you can test each piece of your operation as it grows and make sure everything scales appropriately.

3. You can make better hires. How will you grow your team as you begin to scale? If you focus on growing up, you’re probably waiting until your number of users justifies hiring new employees. But that’s a reactive strategy that takes control out of your hands. You’re more likely to find yourself hard-pressed to hire and train newcomers if you’re doing so in order to meet the demands of rapid customer growth. Plus, you’re less likely to hire the right people that way.