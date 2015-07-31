Pinterest Hires Mac Design Legend Susan Kare

Susan Kare Photo: Ann Rhoney

Kare will be joining the Pinterest Creative Team as product design lead, reporting to Pinterest’s head of product, Bob Baxley. Her directive will be to improve the company’s interfaces, but aside from that, details are vague.

“As one of the small group of people who helped invent and popularize the graphical user interface, Susan’s contributions to this industry are immeasurable,” said Pinterest cofounder and chief creative officer Evan Sharp. “More exciting for us, though, are her current and future contributions at Pinterest. We’re always looking for that rare intersection of talent and humility…”

Kare’s impact on the design world has been so profound that her work is displayed in New York’s Museum of Modern Art. After getting her start at Apple in the early ’80s by lying her way into a design job, Kare quickly became a pioneer in early computer iconography and typography. The Happy Mac icon, Facebook’s virtual gifts, the Windows solitaire cards, and the Chicago font that shipped on the first four generations of iPods are all her designs, to name just a few.

Kare’s statement on her new position is short, bubbly, and to the point. “From the first time I met Evan Sharp and Bob Baxley, I felt in sync with the Pinterest design philosophy and company vision,” she says. “I’m looking forward to working with such a passionate design team; the talent pool at Pinterest is impressive, and I’m excited to get started.”