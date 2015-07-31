LinkedIn Wants To Syndicate Content From Top Influencers

Although some LinkedIn Influencer posts appear on other sites currently, the process requires individual approval from the writer and does not follow a formal republishing process. In an email sent to Influencers, LinkedIn content head Dan Roth explains how syndication could streamline the process:

Your Influencer pieces are in demand by audiences all over the world—both on and off LinkedIn. We frequently get requests from both our own members outside the U.S. as well as third party news sites to make your posts available to them, due to the high quality of your work and the insights you deliver.

In the past, we’ve handled these requests as one-offs. We are now moving to a blanket approval system to create an easier and more timely process for you and our publisher partners.

Here’s what you can opt-in to be a part of:

1. Your posts may appear in top-tier English publications such as the The Economist, New York Times, Quartz, TechCrunch, etc., always with attribution and links back to your original post.

2. Your posts may appear in top-tier, non-English news sites, translated into the publisher’s language.

3. Your posts, translated into other languages, may appear on LinkedIn Pulse in other countries. These translated posts will appear on your profile and you’re free to edit them as with all of your work.