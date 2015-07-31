HelloFlo’s PeriCoach Ad Makes Feminine Bladder Leakage Downright Hilarious

There’s always a challenge inherent to advertising products intended to ease an embarrassing problem. If you go serious, everybody watching the spot is likely mortified, even if they add the product to their shopping list. If you go vague, people begin associating concepts like “erectile dysfunction” with bluesy guitar riffs. If you go funny, meanwhile, you have to be really, really funny to pull it off.

Fortunately, HelloFlo–as they’ve proven time and again–know how to make the uncomfortable downright hilarious. And the company, which acted as the creative agency behind the campaign for PeriCoach, nails that “really, really funny” thing well enough that feminine bladder leakage stops being a shameful, horrible secret that one in three women suffer from in silence, and starts being something we can talk about. The spot for PeriCoach–“like a Fitbit for your vag,” according to the ad–is built around a meeting of Leakers Anonymous, a support group for women who suffer from bladder leakage. They talk tearfully about the challenges they face: being too young to wear ugly padded underwear, that awful moment when only Todd from accounting donates to your vaginal rejuvenation surgery crowdfunding campaign, the meeting-concluding Kegels. There’s hope, though, in the form of the PeriCoach, which comes bathed in uncanny glowing yellow light and offers instructions and alerts on pelvic floor muscle contractions to make it more effective. Finally, there’s an app–even for that.