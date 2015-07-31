Black Caucus To Silicon Valley: Hire More Minority Talent

The tech industry’s hiring practices are attracting government attention. Next week, the Congressional Black Caucus’s diversity task force is meeting with executives from Apple, Google, Bloomberg, Intel, Kapor, Pandora, and SAP to demand the companies hire more African-Americans .

Google’s workforce in the U.S. is only 2% black, while 7% of Apple’s employees are black–one of Silicon Valley’s better ratios. African-Americans, according to the 2010 census, constitute 13.6% of America’s population.

“Our goal for this trip is to encourage and partner with these organizations to implement a diversity plan that will place more African-Americans in the tech pipeline,” Caucus head G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) said in a statement. “This will potentially lead to a wide range of opportunities, from student internships to positions on the boards of tech companies. Building a coalition of leaders from the public and private sectors ensures greater diversity and full representation of African-Americans at every level of tech by 2020.”

For reasons that are unclear, the caucus will not be connecting with Yahoo, or Twitter–though black employees make up 2% or less of each company’s workforce.

The Caucus’s diversity task force met separately on July 22 with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg; that meeting was separate from the upcoming round of tech firm visits next week.

Update: This story was updated to include details of the Caucus’ prior meeting with Facebook.