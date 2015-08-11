The Nice Person’s Guide To Criticism

Even when your intentions are good, it can be tough to give constructive criticism. It’s an awkward conversation for the giver, and it can spark a negative reaction in the receiver.

“Did you know that 34% of working professionals become less motivated and don’t work as hard when their work has been criticized?” asks Matt Thomas, president of the human resources firm WorkSmart Systems.

Constructive criticism also brings out defensiveness. “Human beings are hardwired to defend themselves when receiving negative feedback,” says Shari Harley, founder and president of the management-training firm Candid Culture and author of How to Say Anything to Anyone: A Guide to Building Business Relationships That Really Work.

“You can’t eliminate people’s defensive reactions to negative feedback, but you can reduce it, making feedback easier to hear and act upon,” she says.

The first step is to make sure you have the right to give constructive criticism, says Robbie Kellman Baxter, founder of the management consulting firm Peninsula Strategies and author of The Membership Economy.

She says there are three ways you earn this right:

Someone asks for it. Your title grants you permission (you’re the boss or the customer). A formal space has been carved out for feedback relating to a particular project.

If you haven’t earned the right to give constructive criticism, you need to ask permission, says Kellman Baxter. “Be open to the idea that they might say no,” she says.

Once you’re in a position to provide feedback, there are six ways to offer constructive criticism that helps a situation instead of hurting it:

We’ve all heard of the criticism sandwich technique: Wedge the constructive statement between two positives. Some experts say it undermines your feedback, but Kellman Baxter says it’s important to point out what people do right as well as what they do wrong.