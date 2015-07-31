This Music Video Recreates 35 Classic Album Covers; How Many Can You Name?

Before the music even kicks in, Kalle Mattson’s “Avalanche” video swiftly cycles through reconfigurations of seven amazing album covers. Over the whirlwind next few minutes he goes through 28 more. It’s enough to give vinyl-worshippers whiplash.

“Avalanche,” the title track on Mattson’s new EP, bears a keyboard riff that pays homage to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run,” so it makes sense that the artist would include The Boss in his album art round-up. Throughout the video, Mattson runs from one photogenic scene to the next, quickly donning whichever accouterments will help him reboot album covers by The Ramones, Captain Beefheart, Jay-Z, Beck, Elliott Smith, and–why the hell not?–The Backstreet Boys.

At least now we have a very good idea of what Kalle Mattson’s record collection looks like.

