The Classic Cantilever Chair Receives An Elegant, Ultra-Thin Redesign

The original designer of the cantilever chair is up for debate–Mart Stam, Marcel Breuer, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe all contributed to its popularity. But it was Breuer who introduced the use of tubular steel–for its affordability, simplicity and inherent resilience–and it’s still the primary material used for the chair today.

For his hand-crafted CR45, Josef Lang decided to take a different approach to the classic design. The 22-year-old designer ditched the stainless steel tubes and substituted a cold-rolled steel, giving the chair an elegant, uniquely thin frame. A sash cording, which is a mix of nylon for strength and cotton for comfort, wraps around the frame, giving the chair a lounge-chair like comfort. The uninterrupted lines of the steel frame were inspired by the Eames Rocker and LTR Occasional Table.

Lang conceived of the design while studying abroad in Denmark in 2013, and once he returned home started producing the chairs by hand from his garage. He’s since paired up with a manufacturer and is raising funds on Kickstarter for the mass production process. If he achieves his goal, Lang intends to put $1,000 toward producing a matching ottoman.

The chair is currently available an early bird special for $575, and for another $200, you’ll get the ottoman as well. Once those are gone, the chair will normally sell for $775, while the Chair/Ottoman combo will sell for $1075.

