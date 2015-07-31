advertisement
Your #BlueMoon Viewing Party Soundtrack

[Photo: Flickr user Yann Caradec]
By Maccabee Montandon1 minute Read

It’s as rare as a blue moon. In fact, it is a blue moon. Only it’s not really blue, usually. NASA considers a moon blue if it is the second full moon in a single calendar month. That doesn’t happen often–it hasn’t happened since 2012–but it’s happening tonight. And then it won’t happen again until 2018. So perhaps you will be in a celebratory mood. And perhaps you will want to have a special soundtrack, which might help facilitate and enhance your celebration. And that’s where we come in. Below is a starter soundtrack for your inevitable Blue Moon party tonight. Have other songs that should be included? Let us know in the comments!

Ella Fitzgerald, Blue Moon

Neil Young, Harvest Moon

Patsy Cline, Blue Moon of Kentucky

Audrey Hepburn, singing Moon River in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Louis Armstrong, Fly Me To The Moon

REM, Man on the Moon

Kid Cudi, Man on the Moon

Neko Case, I Wish I Was The Moon

Nick Drake, Pink Moon

The Rolling Stones, Moonlight Mile

Michael Jackson, a moonwalking compilation

Bonus track: Watch Keith Moon go wild on his drum kit.

The Who, A Quick One While He’s Away

