Your #BlueMoon Viewing Party Soundtrack

It’s as rare as a blue moon. In fact, it is a blue moon. Only it’s not really blue, usually. NASA considers a moon blue if it is the second full moon in a single calendar month. That doesn’t happen often–it hasn’t happened since 2012–but it’s happening tonight. And then it won’t happen again until 2018. So perhaps you will be in a celebratory mood. And perhaps you will want to have a special soundtrack, which might help facilitate and enhance your celebration. And that’s where we come in. Below is a starter soundtrack for your inevitable Blue Moon party tonight. Have other songs that should be included? Let us know in the comments!
Ella Fitzgerald, Blue Moon
Neil Young, Harvest Moon
Patsy Cline, Blue Moon of Kentucky
Audrey Hepburn, singing Moon River in Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Louis Armstrong, Fly Me To The Moon
REM, Man on the Moon
Kid Cudi, Man on the Moon
Neko Case, I Wish I Was The Moon
Nick Drake, Pink Moon
The Rolling Stones, Moonlight Mile
Michael Jackson, a moonwalking compilation
Bonus track: Watch Keith Moon go wild on his drum kit.
The Who, A Quick One While He’s Away