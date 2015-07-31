This iPhone Accessory Replaces An Eye Doctor’s Office

Anyone who’s had an eye exam in the past few decades has stared into an autorefractor—the device, the size of microwave oven and costing up to $20,000, that bounces an infrared beam off the retina to determine the correction needed for an image to come into focus. New York City startup Smart Vision Labs has developed a $3,950 handheld replacement, the SVOne, that utilizes an iPhone’s camera, processor, and wireless connection to examine patients anywhere and manage their cases online.

The 0.9-pound silver slab is about the size and shape of a paperback, with an eyepiece on one end and an iPhone, included, on the other. Not only is the SVOne more convenient for eye doctors to use in their offices, it can bring eye exams to the billion people on earth who can’t see simply because they don’t have access to a doctor.

Smart Vision Labs cofounder Marc Albanese uses his iPhone-based eye-exam device Photo: Sean Captain

“An iPhone’s camera capabilities and processing are just as good as the technology we were using over 10 years ago at an advanced research lab,” says Marc Albanese, one of Smart Vision Labs‘ two cofounders. He’s not even talking about the latest iPhone, but rather the two-year-old 5s.

A smartphone also provides an Internet connection, so test results and exam notes can be automatically uploaded. Smart Vision Labs is getting ready to roll out a new cloud platform that allows doctors to track exam records and share them with patients from a web interface—everyone from well-heeled U.S. clients to children in the developing world.

The SVOne isn’t just a smaller autorefractor. It’s a more sophisticated device called a wavefront aberrometer—the same type that guides a laser during Lasik surgery. The SVOne projects a grid of about 100 red dots on to the patient’s retina. The iPhone’s camera takes photos of the dots as light reflects back, and Smart Vision’s app measures the change in the pattern. If the spots have drifted outward from the original grid, the patient is farsighted; if inward, nearsighted. If the pattern has become an oval, the patient has astigmatism (an irregular shape to the cornea or lens).

The SVOne’s iPhone app Photo: Courtesy of Smart Vision Labs

Because it takes so many measurements across the eye, the SVOne can also spot conditions like night blindness, which comes from blurriness at the edge of the cornea. Light passes through that part when the pupil dilates in the dark, creating a fuzzy halo around objects.

Smart Vision Labs will soon add an attachment that makes the SVOne into a lensometer to measure the prescription of someone’s current glasses. The SVOne can also be set up to display an eye chart to the patient.