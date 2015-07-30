Pinterest: We Want 30% Of Our Engineering Hires To Be Female

On Thursday, Pinterest made public its ambitious plan to boost diversity , which seeks to hire a greater percentage of women and underrepresented minorities for engineering and leadership roles at the company.

Pinterest chief creative officer Evan Sharp, one of Fast Company‘s most creative people, outlined the company’s specific goals for the next year in a blog post:

Our goals for 2016 Increase hiring rates for full-time engineering roles to 30% female.

Increase hiring rates for full-time engineers to 8% underrepresented ethnic backgrounds.

Increase hiring rates for non-engineering roles to 12% underrepresented ethnic backgrounds.

Implement a Rooney Rule-type requirement where at least one person from an underrepresented background and one female candidate is interviewed for every open leadership position.

Part of its new strategy, Pinterest says, will include altering its recruitment process to expand the set of universities it targets, and creating an early identification intern program for college freshmen and sophomores.

“By sharing these goals publicly, we’re holding ourselves accountable to make meaningful changes to how we approach diversity at Pinterest,” Sharp wrote in his post. “We’ll also be sharing what’s working and what isn’t as we go, so hopefully other companies can learn along with us. Over time, we hope to help build an industry that is truly diverse, and by extension more inclusive, creative and effective.”

Though the tech industry has become increasingly transparent recently–many companies released diversity figures last year–delineating exact numbers is still a rare move. The changes at Pinterest are influenced in part by engineer Tracy Chou, one of our most creative people this year, who called for tech companies to step up and reveal their diversity numbers in a Medium post back in 2013.

[via Pinterest]