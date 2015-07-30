Ex-Reddit Figure Victoria Taylor Joins WeWork

Victoria Taylor, the beloved Reddit AMA liaison whose dismissal last month ignited a full-blown public relations crisis and incensed the service’s vociferous user base , has moved on to a new job.

In a post on (where else?) Reddit, she announced that she is joining WeWork, a network of coworking spaces, as its inaugural digital community director:

Starting this week, I’m going to be joining WeWork as their first-ever director of digital community. If you’re not familiar with WeWork (and you hopefully will be soon!) they provide workspace, community, and services in 16 cities around the world. Back when we were based in WeWork, our neighbors ranged from fashion designers to beverage delivery startups, travel agencies to movie subscription services. WeWork is aiming to support a global community of creators by building technology that connects these people around the world. And my goal will be to help strengthen the culture of their online platform.

Taylor also notes that Reddit’s New York office has been based out of a WeWork location in SoHo for years, even prior to her stint at the company. The space served as a venue for many AMAs, where Taylor often received celebrities and other high-profile figures.

Earlier this year, Fast Company named WeWork one of 2015’s most innovative companies.