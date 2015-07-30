What An Emaciated Mannequin Teaches Brands About Selling In The Real World

Topshop is one of Britain’s largest retailers–and continues to grow in the U.S. That means there will be growing pains along the way. The company recently pulled an entire line of mannequins after a shopper posted a photo to Topshop’s Facebook page of one of the abnormally thin models their stores use. Or used, rather. Less than 24 hours later, Topshop said they would be removing the entire line from their stores. As Fast Company‘s Kim Last notes in this week’s episode of 29th Floor, there are still plenty of brands out there who remain oblivious to issues of diversity, body image, and inclusion. Here, she explains what they can learn from Topshop’s example.
