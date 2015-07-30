Today in Tabs: So Long To All That

Tabs Season 2 began on September 17th, 2014 , with the move from Newsweek to Fast Company and the introduction of intern Bijan Stephen , who now owns The New Republic I think. One hundred sixty three issues later, we have finally reached the end of it. Everything I said at the end of Season 1 remains true, except the subscriber numbers are a little more than double what they were back in those days, and I’m also more certain I will be back in September than I was then. I don’t have any illusions that the coming month will be slow for news, I just won’t be paying much attention to it, and honestly neither should you.

I have a few tabs to leave you with. Obviously I won’t be chronicling every twist and turn of the lion-killing dentist story, but I think Fusion’s Jason O. Gilbert mapped it out for us already. I expect that in August, putting computers in everything will continue to be a bad idea, men’s fashion will continue to advance, there will be more mass shootings, and there will be nothing we could have done about them, racists will keep hating Kanye, and spaghetti in a cone will continue to be a terrible idea, like it always has been.

Endings are so difficult. Nothing ever really ends, because nothing is real, so every ending is both arbitrary and imaginary. But since I have to pick one thing to close with, let’s let it be Maggie Serota’s followup to Billy Corgan’s sad Disneyland trip:



same same

Tabs Season 2 Credits: Thank you so much to the interns: Bijan Stephen, Vicky Mochama (who just wrote about Nick Jonas getting schooled by gospel singers in his own video), Avery Edison, the now internationally renowned Karen K. Ho, and Romy Sugden. And thank you to this season’s guest-tabbers, which is a who’s who of writers and artists I admire: Sarah Jeong, Matt Lubchansky, Jessie “Get Rich Or” Guy-Ryan, Tim Maly, Hallie Bateman, Lia Bulaong, Snax Pentagenét, Racket Teen and Jaya Saxena.

Thanks also to the Today in Tabs newsroom (you know who you are), who are still suffering under the limits of free Slack (HINT HINT, STEWART), but remain hopeful. As a huge narcissist I routinely accept all of whatever credit there is to be had for this thing, but they are the source of most of the best ideas and funniest jokes. However, errors in spelling, grammar, fact, tone, and basic human decency are mine alone.

Thank you to the sponsors and intern sponsors, and thank you to Fast Company, especially Noah Robischon, Reyhan Harmanci who edited most of Season 2, Anjali Mullany who edited the rest of it, Maccabee Montandon and Rose Pastore who filled in bravely when called, and Maja Saphir for turning a list of two or three random urls into a graphic every day on short notice.

