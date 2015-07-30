1,000 Italians Want The Foo Fighters To Visit Their City So Badly They Pulled Off The Best Rock Stunt Of The Year

The best part of music–any kind of music, really–is who we share it with. Sometimes listening alone on your headphones is a powerful experience, but it rarely compares to being in a crowd while your favorite band plays live, or to dancing with your friends. But what happens when that experience of sharing live music with a huge group gets completely participatory? As the Rockin’ 1000–a group of 1,000 Italians based in the city of Cesena–proved, friggin’ magic happens.

The Rockin’ 1000, a project that’s the brainchild of creator Fabio Zaffagnini, is the new holder of the title of “the world’s most epic rock band.” (Sorry, Tenacious D.) It’s literally a 1,000-piece rock orchestra that got together in a field in Cesena to perform the Foo Fighters’ “Learn To Fly” as a single band, with a veritable army of singers, drummers, bassists, and lead and rhythm guitarists. The entire experience was then captured using aerial, close-up, and wide-angle footage, proving that whether it’s one be-mohawked drummer killing it or a massive crowd shot of everybody not just enjoying the music but actually making it, rock and roll as a communal experience is still a special thing. At the end of the video, a surely-exhausted Zaffagnini addresses the crowd to talk about how it’s really just a project intended for the Foo Fighters themselves. “Italy is a land where dreams can not easily come true,” he says, in the saddest triumphant speech ever, “But it’s a land of passion, and creativity.” Dave Grohl’s reputation as “Rock’s Coolest Uncle” virtually guarantees that he’ll hobble his broken leg out onto a stage in Cesena sometime in the near future–and we’re hoping that the Rockin’ 1000 get to join ‘em onstage.