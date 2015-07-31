How A Former Smashing Pumpkin And Groupon Founder Andrew Mason Want You To See Live Music

Jimmy Chamberlin knows how to fill an arena. As a founding member of the Smashing Pumpkins, the rock drummer crushed toms for over 20 years. Now, as CEO of LiveOne, he’s bringing the concert experience to audiences around the world with a live streaming service. And his partner is a certain music studio intern you may know better as the founder and ex-CEO of Groupon, Andrew Mason. Watch the video to learn how Chamberlin discovered what audiences want in the digital age—and how his company can deliver it.