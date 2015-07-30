Netflix’s “Sense8” Makes Beautiful Music Out Of The Brainwaves Of 8 Strangers

Netflix’s Sense8 premiered last month on the streaming service–a major sci-fi series from major sci-fi creators the Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski. And while its fans and creators eagerly await news about a Sense8 season two announcement, Netflix teased out at least one new thing for fans: Namely, the “ Brainwave Symphony ,” which sounds like an abstract name, but which actually does exactly what it says on the tin: it’s a new musical piece, created from the brainwaves of eight strangers who were brought in by Netflix to take in stimuli intended to get them thinking.

The “symphony” (it’s actually kinda more downtempo electronic music) was created by Tool and captures the brainwaves of the volunteers, using headband sensors that recorded their alpha, beta, delta, gamma, and theta waves. The data collected was then translated using an algorithm into musical information–and the music created by the eight different subjects was arranged into a collaborative piece of music that mimics the connection between eight strangers that occurs on the show itself. It may not exactly be telepathic communication leading to seamless creative collaboration, but “we made this with our brains” will still sound pretty cool–especially if the eight people who participated say it in unison.