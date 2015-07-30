Jon Stewart’s Post-“Daily Show” Career? Maybe Stand-Up!

For those wondering what Jon Stewart might do after he hangs up his Daily Show suit next month, last night provided a possible glimpse at what direction the most trusted man in fake news could go.

As Vulture notes, Stewart stopped by the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan last night to perform stand-up comedy for the first time in many years. A decade or so, from what we can tell.

So how’d it go? Hard to know—as of now, there isn’t any video of Stewart’s set. No video? That’s like a major accomplishment in its own right. What we do have is the above Instagram pic, courtesy of former Daily Show producer and friend of Jon (FoJ), Rory Albanese. And, according to Vulture, we also know that Stewart had an unenviable slot last night: immediately after Louis CK, who also decided to work on some fresh material.

Sean McCarthy, a writer for the site Comic’s Comic, was also in the crowd and snapped the above Insta. McCarthy overheard Stewart say “I could do this again,” after his set.

Now we all have to wait and wonder: will he?

