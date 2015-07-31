From Sounding Confident To Getting More Out Of Gmail: July’s Most Popular Leadership Stories

This month, we picked up a few handy Gmail hacks, found out which bland adjectives to avoid on LinkedIn, and learned some ways to sound more confident.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of July.

Everyone is familiar with tech hubs like New York’s Silicon Alley and its namesake, Silicon Valley, but what about Nashville, Tennessee, where 20,000-plus tech jobs are waiting to be filled. Here, the next class of tech scenes—some in the most unlikely places.

Who doesn’t want to be seen by prospective employers as “motivated” and “passionate”? There’s nothing wrong with projecting such qualities, but those adjectives only take you so far. This month we learned eight others that tend to ring hollow in hiring managers’ ears—plus a few ways to get beyond buzzwords on LinkedIn.

As the most dominant email platform on the web, Gmail is more or less the place to be if you’re going to shoot messages back and forth. But sometimes the platform isn’t exactly intuitive. Here are four hacks that could completely change the way you use the messaging service.

Not everyone looks kindly on obviously ambitious people. But a healthy dose of ambition can take you a long way—when you harness it the right way. This month we found out how.

In an era when it’s so easy to be constantly on the grid even when you aren’t on the clock, work-life balance can feel like something of a holy grail. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Here are a few ways to set boundaries and take back control—without giving up technology altogether.