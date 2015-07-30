The Horrors Of War, And A Chicken-Bucket Selfie Printer! The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

In a week in which the world was rocked by the senseless death of Cecil the lion, it’s only fitting that our round up of creative highlights includes two films each depicting the awful plight of helpless, innocent victims.

The first, from War Child UK, inventively uses a video game interface to show how children in conflict zones suffer invisible emotional wounds, and the second from the conservation group, Sea Shepherd, features a bravura performance from actor David Field, who unflinchingly reenacts the harpooning of a whale from the whale’s point of view. They are both darkly shocking and an indication of the confrontational lengths filmmakers now have to go to in order to stand out at a time when the huge number of charity films being produced generally makes them all too forgettable.

What: Film shot in the style of a first-person shooter video game with the main character a vulnerable child.

Who: War Child UK, Toad London

Why we care: The vulnerability of a child in a conflict zone was never more clearly demonstrated. The character, Nima, experiences situations based on real-life testimonies of children with whom the charity works. The traumatic effect of the scenarios to which she is exposed are inescapable and, unlike a video game, there is no handy “recovery pack” for children like Nima in real life. The film is call for people to sign a petition ahead of the first UN World Humanitarian Summit seeking action on the protection of children in conflict zones.

What: A bucket of chicken that is also a Bluetooth photo printer

Who: KFC Canada

Why we care: This looks like such fun it makes you wonder why we so rarely bother to print pictures any more. It’s essentially just a printer in a bucket and maybe less innovative than some other tech gimmicks seen recently in the fast food sector, such as Pizza Hut’s (like KFC, owned by Yum! Brands) pizza box, which magically turned into a smartphone projector. However, the Memories Bucket has a neat tie-in with the 60th anniversary of KFC’s operation in Canada–as the sign-off in the video says: “Celebrating 60 years of memories in Canada.” It is maybe a good thing that it is not going to be generally available, as not everyone looks his or her best while chomping fried chicken.