The Horrors Of War, And A Chicken-Bucket Selfie Printer! The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

In a week in which the world was rocked by the senseless death of Cecil the lion, it’s only fitting that our round up of creative highlights includes two films each depicting the awful plight of helpless, innocent victims.
The first, from War Child UK, inventively uses a video game interface to show how children in conflict zones suffer invisible emotional wounds, and the second from the conservation group, Sea Shepherd, features a bravura performance from actor David Field, who unflinchingly reenacts the harpooning of a whale from the whale’s point of view. They are both darkly shocking and an indication of the confrontational lengths filmmakers now have to go to in order to stand out at a time when the huge number of charity films being produced generally makes them all too forgettable.
Read more about these and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.
War Child UK “Duty of care”
What: Film shot in the style of a first-person shooter video game with the main character a vulnerable child.
Who: War Child UK, Toad London
Why we care: The vulnerability of a child in a conflict zone was never more clearly demonstrated. The character, Nima, experiences situations based on real-life testimonies of children with whom the charity works. The traumatic effect of the scenarios to which she is exposed are inescapable and, unlike a video game, there is no handy “recovery pack” for children like Nima in real life. The film is call for people to sign a petition ahead of the first UN World Humanitarian Summit seeking action on the protection of children in conflict zones.
KFC MEMORIES BUCKET
What: A bucket of chicken that is also a Bluetooth photo printer
Who: KFC Canada
Why we care: This looks like such fun it makes you wonder why we so rarely bother to print pictures any more. It’s essentially just a printer in a bucket and maybe less innovative than some other tech gimmicks seen recently in the fast food sector, such as Pizza Hut’s (like KFC, owned by Yum! Brands) pizza box, which magically turned into a smartphone projector. However, the Memories Bucket has a neat tie-in with the 60th anniversary of KFC’s operation in Canada–as the sign-off in the video says: “Celebrating 60 years of memories in Canada.” It is maybe a good thing that it is not going to be generally available, as not everyone looks his or her best while chomping fried chicken.
BETABRAND IS HIRING
What: A recruitment video with a difference.
Who: Betabrand
Why we care: A clever, well-executed pounce on the fuss around HP’s confidential internal memo to R&D engineers cracking down on casual summer attire in the workplace. If you listened only to the audio track of this recruitment film for Betabrand you would be none the wiser–it sounds exactly like a standard call-out for developers. But when viewed, the visual gags abound, each more ridiculous than the last, culminating in some really skilled nipple tassle twirling, which surely cannot be the first time Betabrand CTO Colin Stuart has done this.
LIFE M6 RAZORS “MY NEW FACE”
What: Film spot showing a man revealing his clean-shaven face to his family and friends for the first time.
Who: Super-Pharm Life M6, BBR Saatchi & Saatchi
Why we care: One might not expect the simple story of a man shaving his beard off to be so filled with tension. Will his family recognize him? (No, not right away.) Will his children like it? (His tiny daughter touchingly brushes her face against his freshly shaved skin.) Will his wife still find him attractive? (“I feel like I am cheating on you,” she says.) It builds to a charming conclusion and may well (hopefully) herald the removal of a million hipster beards worldwide.
SEA SHEPHERD ULTIMATE DEATH SCENE
What: A film featuring an actor recreating of the death of a whale by harpoon.
Who: Sea Shepherd, The Works
Why we care: This 100-second film carries a warning that it contains “graphic scenes which some viewers may find disturbing” and it is not wrong. Australian actor David Field (Chopper, The Inbetweeners 2) acts out the final moments of a whale that is being chased and killed by harpooning. As the actor writhes in agony, text exploding any illusions around whaling practices appears on screen: “The whaling industry claim that a whale dies within minutes. The truth is, they are first pursued to the point of exhaustion.” It’s a horrifying and sobering depiction from the conservation group, which is calling for an end to global whaling.