One Way To Compete With Amazon In E-Commerce: Personality

If you order Man Crates’s $49.99 “Snack Sensei” gift box, it will arrive in a cardboard box that contains a sealed plywood crate, a mini crowbar, and a card that says, “If at first you don’t succeed, pry, pry again.” It will not be easy to open. And by the time your boyfriend, father, brother, or other male-person gift recipient has actually applied the necessary amount of force, he will have created “a scene.” A crowd of coworkers will be gathered around his desk (because, let’s be real, you’ve sent this potential spectacle to the office), and splinters of wood will sit scattered on his carpeted cubicle floor like small monuments to his middle-America brand of manliness. Hammers will probably be involved.

Inside, he’ll find an array of Japanese candy. And Man Crates founder Jon Beekman is basically already giggling as he winds up to tell me, “The candy guide also comes in Japanese, so you have no idea what you’re actually eating!”

This type of refined trolling is the basis of everything at Man Crates, a company that Beekman started in 2011 after stumbling on a “gift baskets for men” category. At the time, he was working on a gifting software startup. (Short story: “We raised a bunch of money, and then we sort of pivoted into the ground.”) But working there helped him realize the problem with men’s gifts was not the online buying mechanism. “I said, what if we got rid of all the bows, ribbons, and fluff, and just took awesome stuff—instead of this crap—packed it into a crate, and made people open it with a crowbar?” Beekman says. “It literally happened like that.”

Man Crates now has 40 employees and a 60,000-square-foot warehouse. It has shipped more than 100,000 crates and expanded into product categories that don’t even come in crates (like its $19.99 four-pack of “Mount Rubs-more” spices for the Fourth of July).

You can buy something similar to just about anything included in any Man Crate on Amazon and spend less money. But it probably won’t feel like as much as an experience (where’s the crowbar?). What the business is built on is an odd competitive advantage: a sense of humor.

It started with the crate itself. “If you think about the way that guys bond a little bit,” Beekman says, “a lot of times it’s guys ragging on each other, and that’s the way we tell each other that we’re in the group. So if you give a gift that has some of those elements to it, and you call up and say, ‘Dude, you’re such a bastard, you made me open this thing. And I couldn’t get it open for 15 minutes, and everybody was calling me weak because I couldn’t get it open,’ that’s a memory.”

And of course, if you’d like to really make it stick, shall we say, you could upgrade to the “diabolical duct-tape cocoon,” which for an additional $10 will make opening the gift an even bigger ordeal.