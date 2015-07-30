IBM And CVS Health Want Watson To Manage Your Diabetes

If IBM and the recently rebranded CVS Health have their way, you’ll be using the Watson supercomputer to manage obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. The two companies are announcing a new partnership to develop custom care management services for CVS customers with chronic illnesses, and to then license the new technologies to insurance companies.

The IBM/CVS product, the details of which have not been released as of press time, will predict individuals at risk for declining health who could benefit from early intervention, develop adherence regiments for patients, and suggest (as the press release puts it) “appropriate use of cost-effective primary care and out-patient providers.”

“This partnership will enable us to leverage advanced technologies and key health information to develop a tool that can be applied by a variety of health care providers such as pharmacists, nurse practitioners at MinuteClinics, or connected health care providers,” said CVS chief health officer Troyen A. Brennan in a statement. “That can help our pharmacy benefit management clients improve member health and manage cost.”

Partnering with CVS Health is IBM’s biggest move into mass market health care for Watson yet; previous initiatives have largely centered on oncology and clinical trials.