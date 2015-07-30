Facebook Ready To Test Drones That Can Deliver Internet At 10 Gigabits A Second

Facebook has built the first full-scale version of its connectivity drone today, a V-shaped high-altitude device meant to connect people in underserved areas. Its eventual fleet of drones will be part of the company’s plan to bring Internet service to billions of people around the world.

Known as Aquila, which was an eagle that carried Zeus’s thunderbolts in Greek mythology, the new drone is ready for its first real-world tests, Facebook said.

“If you think of your little quadcopters, this is not what we’re building,” said Facebook vice president of engineering Jay Parikh. “Aquila [has a] wingspan that’s equivalent to a Boeing 737.”

Inside Facebook’s Connectivity Lab.

For a year, Facebook has been promoting its connectivity project, Internet.org, and its app of the same name. The company has been teaming with mobile carriers in underserved countries around the world to bring free Internet service to millions of people.

The drone project, which will beam connectivity directly to people on the ground, is a future step in this initiative. It’s aimed at the bulk of what it believes is 10% of the world’s population that has no current access at all to Internet because of geographical, physical, or even political reasons.

The solar-powered Aquila, which weighs about 880 pounds, is expected to soar at altitudes of between 60,000 to 90,000 feet for up to 90 days, said Parikh. Multiple Aquilas would connect to each other using a laser system called free-space optics. That allows for coverage across broad areas, with each drone able to cover a radius of about 50 miles.

An Aquila is built using a carbon-fiber shell wrapped around a foam core. The communications payload will live in the drone’s belly.