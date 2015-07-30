Calvin Klein Updates Its Sex-Sells Approach To Include Sexting, Threesomes

Calvin Klein Jeans–the company that coined the tagline “Nothing Comes Between Me And My Calvins” –has never shied away from sex as an ad strategy. They’ve made the case that people should buy their jeans by showing a pre-fame Mark Wahlberg straddled by a 17-year-old Kate Moss, they’ve tried to convince customers that Justin Bieber is capable of having sex, and they learned that 50 Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan looked good with his shirt off long before Mr. Grey would see us now. So when Calvin Klein Jeans claims that it’s unveiling its most suggestive campaign ever–yow.

The new campaign, which is built around “raw texts, real stories” and “inspired by actual events and people,” shows off the denim side of hookup culture. The videos and print ads feature ripped-from-your-trashy-roommate’s-iPhone messages like “come ovr when he leaves” and “why do we even do this” alongside photos of sexy people who like to wear denim doing sexy things to other sexy people. Melisa Goldie, Calvin Klein’s chief marketing officer, told WWD that this campaign is about “starting a conversation through provocation.” It’s unclear exactly what that conversation is about, but it’ll definitely get people talking–even if most of what they have to say is just “u awake?”