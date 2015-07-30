Some Hero Learned A Hard Lesson About Strapping His GoPro To Stuff

In a new video, shared on YouTube by a fella named Corey who was very excited to show off his new camera on the golf course–but who put the camera in front of the ball, rather than behind it–the downside of the GoPro comes out: the cameras may be hardy, but they can’t survive the direct impact of a high-velocity golf ball directly into the lens. And sure enough, with his very first swing, captured on his brand new camera, Corey’s golf skills (he says he posted a round of 90 that day) went undocumented, while his sense of humor–he decided to upload the thing to YouTube with the dry title “First shot with my new GoPro”–managed to attract attention. At the very least, a comment from the official GoPro account promising to hook him up with a new Hero4 Session (“you’ll love it, it’s a much smaller target”) should assuage his disappointment–and we can’t wait to see how he breaks this one.