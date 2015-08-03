5 Habits of Highly Disciplined People

Discipline and willpower are often equated with deprivation. But a recent study shows that self-control actually contributes to happiness, and the broader body of research on shows a positive correlation between willpower and greater financial security, as well as goal attainment. In fact, another study found that self-discipline was a better predictor of academic performance than IQ.

“Self-discipline is the make-or-break variable in nutrition, diet, relationships,” says Kim Gorgens, a clinical associate professor in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology at University of Denver. “It keeps people out of jail and keeps them employed, so it’s the ‘all upside, all the time’ variable.”

If we’re not naturally disciplined about hitting the gym, meeting deadlines, or saving money, are we destined for mediocrity?

Fortunately, not. Experts say willpower and discipline can be learned. Here’s a look at the habits that highly disciplined people use to excel personally and professionally.

It sounds obvious, but if you’re trying to stick to a diet or a budget, it’s not in your best interest to stock the pantry with junk food or go window-shopping for clothes you can’t afford. “Not having to use self-control is actually the best way to be good at self-control, because people have limited willpower and you don’t want to have to be using it all day,” says Kathleen Vohs, a marketing professor at the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, whose research specialties include self-regulation. “You want to save it for the unexpected or the uncontrollable.”

According to Carol Dweck, a Stanford University psychology professor and author of Mindset: The New Psychology Of Success, there are those who see discipline as abundant and those who see it as scarce. Often, this is a self-fulfilling prophecy. When Dweck and her colleagues compared university students with these two different mindsets and a heavy course load, they found that those who considered discipline to be abundant got better grades. “They’re not burning themselves out,” she says. “They know how to regulate to get the most out of themselves.”

That may mean easing up before finals or a big presentation to allow more energy during crunch time. In high-pressure environments like an elite university or the C-suite, “you need to know how to deploy that energy in a sustained fashion,” Dweck says. “[Those who take the abundant view] seem to do that.”