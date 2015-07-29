Nat Geo Wild Responds To The Killing Of Cecil The Lion

Nat Geo Wild has responded to the inexplicable poaching of the beloved Cecil the Zimbabwean lion and overall decline of big cats worldwide with an added push for its educational programming line-up, public service announcements, and fund drive covering big cat awareness.

The cable network will commemorate World Lion Day on Aug. 10 with a full day of programming to educate viewers on why their decline is so destructive to their ecosystems.

The programming initiative begins today with public service announcements and on-air promos highlighting the National Geographic Society’s Big Cats Initiative, which raises money to preserve big cats and their habitats, which are rapidly disappearing through human encroachment and poaching.

“Nat Geo Wild has supported the National Geographic Society’s Big Cats Initiative since we went on the air five years ago with our annual Big Cat Week event,” said Nat Geo Wild’s executive VP and general manager Geoff Daniels in a statement. “Unfortunately it’s news like the tragic death of beloved Cecil that reminds us that our work to save these majestic animals is far from over. Big cat populations are in dramatic decline, and it is our network’s responsibility to do everything we can to bring awareness to their plight.”

Nat Geo Wild is supporting the Big Cats Initiative through the #5forbigcats social media campaign. Give $5 (or more) to help to increase awareness and action on this issue.

The lineup for World Lion Day includes:

12 p.m. Lion Battle Zone

1 p.m. Lion Gangland

2 p.m. The Last Lions (2 hours)

4 p.m. Game of Lions

5 p.m. Killer Queen

6 p.m. Fight for Life: Lion Pride Takeover

7 p.m. Man v. Lion (sigh)