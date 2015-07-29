Amazon’s Dash Buttons Are Here, And You Can Buy Them For $5

It’s official: Amazon’s new Dash Buttons, which attach to household appliances so Prime members can buy refills with a single click, are now available for purchase .

The adhesive one-touch buttons instantly order predetermined refills of detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, and other household items. They cost $5 apiece and cannot be customized by brand: Each one is tied specifically to names like Gatorade, Bounty, Tide, and even Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. Amazon currently offers 18 such buttons, though there are a multitude of product options within the individual brands.

The e-commerce giant hopes physical buttons will encourage time-conscious shoppers to rely even more on Amazon, rather than hop in the car and go to a local grocery store. Who doesn’t want unlimited boxes of mac and cheese delivered to their door?

[via The Verge]